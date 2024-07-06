Nation will go on hunger strike with Imran Khan, says Ali Amin Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister said on Tuesday that the government was sitting on the crutches, adding that neither did it comply with the law nor did it obey courts. He decried absence of rule of law from the country.

He made these remarks while interacting with the reporters in the garrison city.

"We respect the judiciary. Nothing came out of the cases registered against Imran Khan. We have always talked about institutions instead of individuals. Cases have also been registered against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari. A legal case is still registered against Nawaz Sharif in Cant Police Station," he added.

Speaking about the recent nod of participation of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the All Parties Conference (APC) by its founding chairman Imran Khan, the KP CM said that his party was ready for dialogue only if its stolen mandate was returned.

Gandapur further said that if former PM Khan went on for hunger strike then it would be followed by the whole nation.