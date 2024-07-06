Nawaz Sharif calls for supporting armed forces to root out terrorism

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president on Saturday called for supporting the armed forces and security institutions for weeding out terrorism in the country.

The former prime minister expressed the views in a meeting with PML-N’s parliamentary party leader in Senate Irfan Siddiqui. They also exchanged views on political situation in the country.

Sharif said those who were creating instability in the country or defaming it abroad had nothing to do with democracy.

He lamented that the problems, which had been addressed seven years ago, had now become a serious crisis.

A day earlier, top military brass expressed concern over the unwarranted criticism of the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam by some quarters.

According to the military's media wing, the top military brass took up the matter during the 265th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir at GHQ on Friday.

The forum paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs of the armed forces, law-enforcement agencies and the citizens who have laid down their lives for peace and stability in the country.

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of internal and external security situation of the country and had detailed discussion on various aspects of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam which is aimed at harnessing the national counter-terrorism efforts in a synchronised manner to dismantle the nexus of terrorism and illegal spectrum in the country for enduring stability and economic prosperity.

Last month, a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave approval to Operation Azm-e-Istehkam and other related decisions taken at the Apex Committee formed under the revived National Action Plan (NAP).