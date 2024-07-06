NDMA issues alert amid monsoon spell

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued flash flood alert in local nullahs and streams of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) in its alert maintained that Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Murree, Galliyat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kashmir and hill torrent of D.G Khan Rajanpur may receive flooding in the wake of present which is expected to continue till 7th July.

The NEOC also maintained that urban Flooding is expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

According to a data feed from Federal Flood Division and other relevant departments, medium-level flood is expected in River Kabul with a net water flow of 93.5 thousand cusecs, whereas, other major rivers will continue to experience normal water flows.

The NDMA advised Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and local administration to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to safeguard the population at risk.

The public is advised to stay informed and follow instructions from local authorities. The public is urged to download NDMA’s ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely disaster alerts, guidelines and precautionary measures.

Earlier on Thursday, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has asked pharmaceutical companies including the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) and Pharma Bureau, to ensure adequate stockpiles of medicines and raw materials for the upcoming monsoon season.

According to sources, the authority has sought details from companies regarding their stock positions of medicines and raw materials for diseases common during the monsoon season, such as malaria, typhoid, and diarrhea.