Nepra allowed to recover Rs3.33/unit from users as FCA

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Friday allowed ex-Wapda distribution companies (XWDiscos) to recover an additional Rs3.33/ unit on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments (FCA) from the consumers in July bills.

Meanwhile, in a separate decision the regulator has directed K-Electric to reture Rs 1.6716/unit to its consumers on account of monthly FCA for April.

In its petition filed, on behalf of XWDiscos, the CPPA-G has claimed that reference fuel charges for May 2024 was Rs 5.7090 per unit, while actual fuel charges were Rs 9.1223 per unit, therefore positive adjustment of Rs 3.4133 per unit be granted.

However, after making few adjustments Nepra said that actual national average uniform fuel charge component for XWDISCOs consumers was Rs9.0377/unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 5.7090/ unit and has assessed national average uniform fuel charge at Rs 3.3287/unit on account of monthly FCA for May 2024.

The increase in electricity rates would result in burdening the power consumers around Rs 48 billion (FCA +GST) in July bills.

In its decision on CPPA petition, Nepra said that during hearing, CEO CPPA-G submitted that there was lower generation from Hydro and Local Coal as compared to generation assumed in reference tariff. However, certain fuels which were not a significant part of the reference mix such as RLNG were operated because of system requirements and contractual obligations.

Upon inquiry from the Authority for running of RLNG plants, CEO CPPA-G submitted that RLNG order was placed around 3 months prior to the Consumption month as per the existing mechanism, whereby, it was anticipated that due to high temperature, as forecasted by the MET department, demand of electricity will increase, leading to the utilization of RLNG plants during the instant month. However, the weather remained moderate for the first half of the month but since the RLNG had already been ordered, the same was required to be consumed. CEO CPPA-G also submitted that generation was 5.5% lower than the generation assumed in the reference tariff.

Representative of NTDC/NPCC submitted that on year on year basis the generation has increased and the fuel cost component has decreased by Rs.0.76/unit. It was further submitted that an unusual pattern of weather was observed this year as for the first half of the month, the weather remained moderate which decreased the demand. It was further submitted that the introduction of solar has decreased the demand on the national grid during the daytime, which creates challenges of system stability, therefore, certain RLNG plants are kept committed to ensure quick ramp up/down as demand varies. The Authority directed NTDCINPCC to provide the start-up costs for different fuel based plants in the next FCA hearing, along with, MET department forecasts viz a viz actual weather reported.

CPPA-G also requested net positive amount of Rs.2,741 million as previous adjustments. Regarding adjustment of Rs.3,243 million for China Hub Power.

The Authority noted that the claimed adjustment of CPHGC pertains to a period from August 2019 to June 2023, which have now been technical verified. Based on the verified invoices and FCC allowed to China Hub Power, the claimed amount works out as Rs.3,243 million. The same has been accounted for in the instant FCA decision. The remaining adjustment, also being in line with the Authority’s approved decisions, are allowed as part of previous adjustment.