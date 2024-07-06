No More Polio

The news of a third polio case detected in Balochistan, following two earlier ones this year, hangs heavy in the air (“WHO Will Beat Polio?”, May 27, 2024). This resurgence, jeopardizing Pakistan’s hard-fought gains against the crippling disease, demands immediate and decisive action. We must ask ourselves a crucial question: who will beat polio, and who will bear the brunt of our inaction?

The editorial lays bare the worrying statistics – 140 positive environmental samples across 38 districts. These numbers signify not just a setback but the potential for a full-blown outbreak as summer, the high transmission season, arrives. It’s a harsh reminder that complacency has no place in our fight against polio.

As one of the last two polio-endemic countries, Pakistan carries the burden of a global health crisis. This resurgence is a national embarrassment, especially after the significant progress made in recent years. Four vaccination campaigns were conducted in 2024 alone, with two reaching nationwide coverage. Yet, the Balochistan case exposes critical vulnerabilities in our strategy.

The call for a “serious rethink” is timely. While Pakistani experts seek technical guidance from the Technical Advisory Group in Qatar, we mustn’t overlook administrative shortcomings. Evidence of missed vaccinations points towards a systemic problem. Let’s not sugarcoat it: accountability is paramount. Those who prioritize bureaucratic red tape over the lives of children must be held responsible for their negligence.

Polio eradication was within our grasp. In 2021, we stood on the precipice of achieving the zero mark. The world has eradicated polio; what prevents us from doing the same? The answer cannot solely lie in resource constraints. Developing nations with far fewer resources have successfully eradicated the virus. Our challenge lies in tackling mismanagement and bureaucratic inertia that continue to impede progress.

The cost of failure isn’t merely statistical. It has a human face – the faces of children crippled by this preventable disease. Polio steals lives, leaving victims with lifelong disabilities and dependence. We cannot afford to let history judge us for failing this generation.

Let us rise to this challenge, united in a common purpose. Citizens, healthcare workers, policymakers, and all members of society must work together. Let’s bridge the gaps in our vaccination campaigns, ensuring every child receives the life-saving drops. Let’s invest in community engagement, tackling vaccine hesitancy through education and awareness campaigns. Let’s empower healthcare workers and equip them with the resources they need to reach the last mile.

Eradicating polio is not just a public health goal; it’s a testament to our collective will. Let Pakistan finally join the ranks of polio-free nations. Let us stand tall and say, with unwavering commitment: We have broken the cycle. No more polio in Pakistan. It is a victory for our children, a victory for Pakistan.

MAJID BURFAT,

Karachi.