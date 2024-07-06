Pak envoy lauds plan to facilitate Gaza students

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Lon­don Dr Mohammad Faisal on Friday ap­preciated the government’s plan to al­low medical students from Gaza to complete their education in Pakistan.

The programme, directed by Depu­ty Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and facilitated by the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC), underscores Pakistan’s dedica­tion to global humanitarian causes.

The initiative, championed by High Commissioner in London, Dr Moham­mad Faisal, will see Palestinian students arriving in batches of 20-30 to join vari­ous medical colleges across Pakistan.

The effort aims to bolster Gaza’s healthcare system by training students in critical fields such as cardiology, or­thopaedics, oncology, paediatrics, and surgery.

Dr Faisal, whose proposal was key to the program’s launch, praised the Pa­kistani government for its prompt and compassionate response.

He emphasised the vital role of educa­tional support in developing a resilient healthcare system in Gaza, a region se­verely impacted by ongoing conflict.

“The decision highlights Pakistan’s steadfast support for the people of Gaza and our commitment to contributing positively to global humanitarian ef­forts,” Dr. Faisal said in a statement.

“Providing these students with the op­portunity to continue their education will not only benefit them personally but also address the urgent healthcare needs in Gaza,” he added. The pro­gramme is expected to begin soon, with the first groups of students arriving in Pakistan in the coming months.

This initiative is anticipated to strengthen ties between Pakistan and Palestine and significantly contribute to the professional development of Gaza’s future medical practitioners.