Pak envoy lauds plan to facilitate Gaza students

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s High Commissioner in London Dr Mohammad Faisal on Friday appreciated the government’s plan to allow medical students from Gaza to complete their education in Pakistan.
The programme, directed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and facilitated by the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC), underscores Pakistan’s dedication to global humanitarian causes.
The initiative, championed by High Commissioner in London, Dr Mohammad Faisal, will see Palestinian students arriving in batches of 20-30 to join various medical colleges across Pakistan.
The effort aims to bolster Gaza’s healthcare system by training students in critical fields such as cardiology, orthopaedics, oncology, paediatrics, and surgery.
Dr Faisal, whose proposal was key to the program’s launch, praised the Pakistani government for its prompt and compassionate response.
He emphasised the vital role of educational support in developing a resilient healthcare system in Gaza, a region severely impacted by ongoing conflict.
“The decision highlights Pakistan’s steadfast support for the people of Gaza and our commitment to contributing positively to global humanitarian efforts,” Dr. Faisal said in a statement.
“Providing these students with the opportunity to continue their education will not only benefit them personally but also address the urgent healthcare needs in Gaza,” he added. The programme is expected to begin soon, with the first groups of students arriving in Pakistan in the coming months.
This initiative is anticipated to strengthen ties between Pakistan and Palestine and significantly contribute to the professional development of Gaza’s future medical practitioners.