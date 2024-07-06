Pakistan to send qualified nurses for employment in New York

Pakistan and the US have agreed to finalise a procedure for employing Pakistani-qualified nurses in .

This development came at a meeting between Federal Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Deputy Speaker of State Assembly Phil Ramos in Islamabad today.

Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly and his delegation at the Ministry of Interior Islamabad.

Both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and to strengthen collaboration in education, health, policing and economic sectors between the two countries.

The Deputy Speaker of the Assembly said that the Pakistani community in the US was performing excellent services in every sector. He added there was a shortage of qualified nurses in the US and Pakistan has a lot of potential in this regard.

The interior minister highlighted special attention was paid to the nursing department in Punjab and the number of nursing students doubled, during his tenure as CM Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi also announced plans to increase the number of nurses in Islamabad.