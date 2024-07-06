Saturday, July 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan to send qualified nurses for employment in New York

Pakistan to send qualified nurses for employment in New York
Web Desk
6:59 PM | July 06, 2024
National

Pakistan and the US have agreed to finalise a procedure for employing Pakistani-qualified nurses in New York.

This development came at a meeting between Federal Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Deputy Speaker of New York State Assembly Phil Ramos in Islamabad today.

Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly and his delegation at the Ministry of Interior Islamabad.

Both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and to strengthen collaboration in education, health, policing and economic sectors between the two countries.

The Deputy Speaker of the New York Assembly said that the Pakistani community in the US was performing excellent services in every sector. He added there was a shortage of qualified nurses in the US and Pakistan has a lot of potential in this regard.

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on July 17

The interior minister highlighted special attention was paid to the nursing department in Punjab and the number of nursing students doubled, during his tenure as CM Punjab.  Mohsin Naqvi also announced plans to increase the number of nurses in Islamabad.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1720250208.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024