PDMA urges DCs to remain alert

LAHORE - In view of rain in various districts of Punjab including Lahore, PDMA Punjab has issued alert. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to the deputy commissioners across the province to remain alert. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the concerned departments should be on alert to deal with the emergency situation. The district emergency operation centers of all the districts including the provincial control room have also been alerted. The situation is being monitored 24/7 in the PDMA control room. 1122 and other rescue agencies keep the machinery and staff alert. DG Irfan Ali Kathia, while giving instructions, further said that drainage of water from residential areas should be done as soon as possible. CITIZENS BE CAREFUL Stay away from power poles and hanging wires. People should stay away from dirty houses and dilapidated buildings. Take special care of children and never let them go near water that collects in low-lying areas. Citizens can call PDMA’s helpline 1129 for assistance.