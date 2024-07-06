Saturday, July 06, 2024
PM felicitates Masoud Pezeshkian on victory in Iran's presidential election

Web Desk
6:59 PM | July 06, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended congratulations to Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran’s presidential elections.

“I look forward to working closely with President-elect Dr Pezeshkian to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran bilateral ties and promote regional peace and stability,” the prime minister wrote on his official ‘X’ account.

He said as neighboring countries, Pakistan and Iran enjoyed a close and historic relationship. “We must ensure a bright future for our two peoples through mutually beneficial cooperation,” he added. 

Web Desk

National

