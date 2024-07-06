PPP observes black day

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday observed to condemn the 1977 overthrow of the PPP-led government. The PPP organised meetings and gatherings to mark the day. PPP leader Shazia Ata Marri said that on July 5 1977, the power-hungry dictator Zia-ul-Haq overthrew the constitutional and democratic government.

“This caused irreparable damage to the reputation and development of the country. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the most popular leader of the people,” she said. Marri said Ziaul Haq sowed the seeds of extremism and division in the country under the guise of religion. “He pushed the country into the quagmire of terrorism, Kalashnikov and drug culture. General Zia was a criminal who abrogated the constitution and violated human rights. He brutalised those who demanded restoration of democracy in the country. He imprisoned Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” she added.

Marri said the nation salutes Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto who fought General Zia’s dictatorship valiantly and resisted his nefarious designs. “The nation also salutes the Jiyalas who faced flogging, imprisonment and accepted martyrdom for the sake of democracy during dictator Zia’s reign,” she remarked. Shazia Marri said that today, democracy in this country is owed to the sacrifices of the leaders and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party. Due to the sacrifices of PPP leaders and workers, the era of dictators and puppets has become a thing of the past.

“The PPP is determined that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s party will continue the struggle to fulfil the mission of 1973 consensus constitution and parliamentary system to protect democracy and establish a society based on equality,” she said.