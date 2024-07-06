PPP will participate in APC on Azm-e-Istehkam: Bilawal

Quetta - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has assured the federal government of his party’s full participation in the All Parties Conference (APC) on Operation Azm-e-Istahkam. Speaking to media representatives in Quetta on Friday, he said, “The Pakistan People’s Party will actively participate in the APC and send representatives to raise issues concerning the situation and law and order in Balochistan”.

Emphasising PPP’s longstanding stance against terrorism, Bilawal reiterated the party’s demand for permanent eradication of terrorism. He pointed out that poverty, inflation, and unemployment are the biggest challenges facing the public, and despite Balochistan’s limited resources, efforts must be made to provide relief to the people. Bilawal announced plans to establish a modern transplant hospital in Nasirabad similar to the Gambat Institute in Sindh, initiate the Peoples Bus Service in Balochistan, and provide solar energy to the poor. He further stressed providing low-cost electricity through public-private partnerships, alongside government efforts.

During the interaction, Bilawal lauded the performance of Balochistan’s Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and provincial ministers, while also discussing future development plans. He acknowledged the Balochistan government’s efforts, in collaboration with political parties and stakeholders, to establish law and order in the province. Bilawal once again criticised its key ally in the Centre, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), for what he said not taking his party’s input in the preparation of the Budget 2024-25. “The opposition should be engaged in matters related to budget and economy. The government’s strategy regarding the budget was very weak,” said Bilawal addressing a press conference flanked by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti at the CM House in Quetta on Friday. “The overall economic situation in the country has attracted criticism from various quarters,” the PPP chief said adding that the allies of the ruling coalition would have been approached, had there been a consultation process in place. “The PPP sticks to what it says. We are not forcing that all our recommendations should be accepted,” Bilawal said adding that the PPP-led government would bring everything to the lower and upper houses of parliament after creating consensus in its 2008-13 stint in power in the Centre.

Responding to a question on election rigging, he said that the PPP witnessed rigging in every election, adding that free and fair elections would benefit the PPP, eventually. The PPP’s political rivals are destined to wail and whine whether they win the elections or lose them. The Balochistan CM has prioritised improving the law and order situation in the province, he said adding that his party will make efforts to engage all stakeholders and political forces.