PTI postpones Islamabad power show after NOC cancelation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday postponed the party’s Islamabad power show after the federal capital administration cancelled the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Islamabad Chief Commissioner suspended the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued to PTI for public gathering just a day before the scheduled meeting.

Speaking to media, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar said that PTI got a green signal for the power show four months after the request for the NOC was made, but the commissioner cancelled the NOC.

He stated that the commissioner has no authority to suspend the NOC, however, the party has approached the Islamabad High Court against the suspension, and a hearing is expected on Monday since the Chief Justice is not available due to the weekend.

Gohar said that the court will hear their plea and allow PTI to proceed with the power show.

Earlier today, a contempt plea was filed in Islamabad High Court against the suspension of NOC for PTI Islamabad power show.

The plea was filed by the Coordinator of Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aein Khanzaada Hussain against the suspension of the NOC for Tarnol Jalsa.

The petition urged the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the officials as the NOC was cancelled despite the court order.

The petition named the Chief Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Inspector General, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarnol, among others, as respondents.

According to the petition, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad on July 4 had informed the court that an NOC has been issued to PTI.

Later when the PTI leader Amir Mughal was taking the officials to the power show site, he was arrested by police outside the DC Office, the petitioner added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration of the federal capital had granted permission to the PTI to hold a public gathering on July 6 near Tarnol Chowk.

After the NOC was issued, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the application for the issuance of NOC for a meeting. Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court heard the petition seeking permission for the PTI’s meeting in the federal capital.





