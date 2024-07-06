Punjab govt requisitions Army. Rangers for Muharram security

LAHORE - The Punjab government has requisitioned the services of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Punjab troops to ensure best security arrangements and maintain peace during Muharram Ul Haram.

Troops will be assisting the Punjab Police in maintenance of law and order. In total, the services of 150 Punjab Army and Pakistan Rangers Punjab companies were demanded from the federal interior ministry. The spokesman of Punjab Home Department has said that 69 companies of Pakistan Army and 81 companies of Pakistan Rangers Punjab are demanded for security across Punjab. Troops of Army and Rangers were requisitioned in different districts as per the requirement from 1st to 12th Muharram. All the law enforcement agencies will be performing their role for maintenance of peace and order during Muharram. The demand for troops is forwarded as per the request of Punjab Police, added the Spokesperson. The spokesperson informed that the government had empowered the deputy commissioners for gagging and banning people who can ignite sectarianism and hatred in the society. Similarly, the administration has been asked to share the details of locations where mobile signals need to be jammed around Majalis and Processions.