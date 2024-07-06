Resilience, teamwork termed as essential for professionalism

Peshawar - Service delivery entails more than task completion; it requires value, care, and respect. Lt General (Rtd) Mumtaz Gul highlighted this during the 40th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) graduation at the National Institute of Management, Peshawar.

Lt General (Rtd) Mumtaz Gul stressed the importance of good interpersonal skills, problem-solving abilities, empathy, and a people-centric approach for public servants. He underscored patience, continuous learning, resilience, and teamwork as essential for professionalism.

The key to efficient public service lies in the right attitude. A positive demeanor is crucial in interactions with the public.

Reflecting on the National Institute of Management, Peshawar’s progress, Lt General (Rtd) Mumtaz Gul remarked, “I have witnessed significant transformation in the institution’s performance and infrastructure over the years.”

He commended NIM Peshawar for its role in training future leaders and serving national interests through quality education.

Highlighting integrity in public service, he urged graduates to apply their newfound skills effectively.

Dr. Muqeem-ul-Islam, Chief Instructor MCMC, presented the course report. The 40th MCMC included 34 officers, including 5 female officers, representing diverse linguistic and geographic backgrounds, including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan. The training covered nine modules over ten weeks, addressing local, national, and international issues.

Certificates were awarded to graduates during the ceremony, with NIM’s shield presented to Lt General (Rtd) Mumtaz Gul by Chief Instructor SMC Tariq Bakhtiar.