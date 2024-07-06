Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Muharram moon sighting

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet today (Saturday) in Quetta for sighting the moon of the month, Muharram-ul-Haram 1446 Hijri.

Ruet-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the session for moon sighting at the DC Complex, Quetta.

Members of the central and zonal committees will take part in the activity. The sessions of zonal committees will be held in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other areas.

Zonal committees will share the evidence of moon sighting with the central committee.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman will announce the final decision on moon sighting after having evidence.

A cloudy weather may make moon visibility difficult.