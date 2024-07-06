Saturday, July 06, 2024
SABS to organise int’l arts symposium in August

July 06, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro in collaboration with Centre of Knowledge Development (CKD) Pvt Ltd. has announced 1st international arts symposium titled, “Eco Art, Green Latif, Nature in Culture” in the first week of August. Chairing a meeting in this regard, Vice-Chancellor SABS University, Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto on Friday said that at least ten international and national scholars would participate and present their papers in the symposium. The symposium will consist of two days and is expected to take place in the first week of August, he said. Fazal Ellahi Khan and Secretary Chander Kumar Prem Mathrani, Corporate Advisor CKD Dr. Jabbar Khattak, Director Operations CKD Abdul Sattar Khushk, Dr. Mubarak Lashari and focal person attended the meeting,

