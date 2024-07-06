SC to hear appeal against restoration of Hamdullah’s CNIC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan would take up the appeal on July 10, filed by National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) against restoration of CNIC of Jamiat Ulema e Islam (JUI-F)’s leader Hafiz Hamdullah. A two-member bench, led by Justice Munib Akhtar, would hear the case on the fixed date. The registrar office has issued the cause list in this regard. It may be mentioned that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had dismissed the decision of NADRA and ordered to restore the CNIC of Hafiz Hamdullah. The authority has challenged the verdict of IHC before the SC.