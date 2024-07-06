Section 144, ban on pillion riding imposed across Punjab in Muharram

The Punjab government has imposed and banned pillion riding from 7th to 10th of Muharramul Haram across the province in light of security reasons.

The Punjab Home Department has issued guidelines for security during the Muharramul Haram. The Home Department secretary directed to follow SOPs and ensure fool-proof security measures.

Any innovation in the processions and majalis is not allowed.

The exhibition of any weapon and explosive material in public places without permission of the relevant authority is prohibited.

There is a blanket ban on provocative slogans and movements to hurt public sentiments and beliefs. is imposed on the remarks to provoke hate for religions, sects and races.

The spokesperson disclosed that construction of rooftops on houses and buildings located at the routes of processions is also banned. Bystanders sitting on shops and outside of houses doors on the routes of processions are also prohibited.

Also, the accumulation of bricks, waste, bottles, and stones on buildings’ roofs is banned.

A ban has been imposed on pillion riding except for old age citizens, women and law enforcement agencies’ personnel.

The ban will be enforced from 1st to 10th Muharramul Haram while the ban on pillion riding will be implemented from 7th to 10th of Muharramul Haram.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is also set for moon sighting of Muharramul Haram today.