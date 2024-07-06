Security in Muharram

The new Islamic year is on the horizon, and the month of mourning, Muharram, will soon begin. For Pakistan, Muharram is a sensitive month security-wise because terrorists intending to fuel sectarian issues use this sacred month to attack processions and majalis. The province of Punjab has sought extra assistance from rangers to support the police for maximum security. Likewise, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also looking for additional funds for more security during the month. For the general public, announcements regarding cellular services are also being made by the Ministry of Interior.

It is a thoughtful gesture by the Ministry that, instead of suspending mobile phone services across the board, plans are being put in place to disable networks only where a procession is taking place. For users across the country, this is a relief. Moreover, staying ahead and making timely arrangements benefit everyone, especially when there is already an uptick in terror activity. Just two days ago, former Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan was killed in Bajaur in an IED attack. This shows that the security situation is far from ideal, and extra security is needed in and around Muharram activities.

Ideally, the police force should be equipped enough to ensure security on such a scale. Still, unfortunately, the police department is lacking in capacity, so rangers have to pitch in when the risk of terror attacks is much higher than usual. The sensitivity of the month should be fully catered for by the federal and provincial governments, and all measures must be complete before the Day of Ashura. Limiting processions due to the security situation is not a viable option. All faiths and sects in Pakistan are entitled to express their practices, and Muharram is a sacred month for all Muslims, necessitating tighter security measures and no loopholes.