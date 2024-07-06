Senior govt officers laud SSU as world-class law enforcement outfit

KARACHI - A delegation of 38 senior officers from federal and provincial governments, attending the 35th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management (NIM), visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters.

The delegation, consisting of Grade-19 officials from various departments, expressed admiration for the SSU’s modern standards and professional training, said a news release here Friday.

Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, DIGP of the Security and Emergency Services Division, briefed the delegation on the SSU’s operations, emphasizing the establishment of the country’s first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team and the advanced training provided to its commandos.