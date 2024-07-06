Shamas Colony police nab 2 dacoits

ISLAMABAD - The officials of police station Shams Colony have arrested two wanted members of snatcher and bike lifter gangs involved in numerous snatching and bike lifting activities and recovered 13 stolen motorbikes and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession, informed police spokesman on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Shams Colony Police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher and bike lifter gang involved in numerous snatching and bike lifting activities.

The accused were identified as Khuram Mushtaq and Imran Ali. Police team also recovered 13 stolen motorbikes and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that, the Islamabad Police is taking all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens, no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people. Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and to report any suspicious activity or information on the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via “ICT-15”app for immediate assistance.