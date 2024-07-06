Saturday, July 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Shamas Colony police nab 2 dacoits

Our Staff Reporter
July 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -   The officials of police station Shams Colony have arrested two wanted members of snatcher and bike lifter gangs involved in numerous snatching and bike lifting activities and recovered 13 stolen motorbikes and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession, informed police spokesman on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Shams Colony Police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher and bike lifter gang involved in numerous snatching and bike lifting activities.

The accused were identified as Khuram Mushtaq and Imran Ali. Police team also recovered 13 stolen motorbikes and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

TIKA opens advanced laboratories across Pakistan

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that, the Islamabad Police is taking all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens, no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people. Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and to report any suspicious activity or information on the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via “ICT-15”app for immediate assistance.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1720250208.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024