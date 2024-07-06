Shares index loses 70 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 70.01 points on Friday, showing a slight negative change of 0.09 percent, closing at 80,212.79 points against 80,282.80 points on the last working day. A total of 448,981,017 shares were traded during the day as compared to 496,782,184 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs18.995 billion against Rs19.328 billion on the last trading day. Around 432 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 152 of them recorded gains and 229 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 34,409,587 shares at Rs5.70 per share, National BankXD with 28,497,851 shares at Rs46.91 per share and PIA Holding Company with 25,106,233 shares at Rs19.90 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs108.11 per share price, closing at Rs7,649.75, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with a Rs65.16 rise in its per share price to Rs 914.91.