Saturday, July 06, 2024
Sindh Govt decides to establish 300 model schools

Our Staff Reporter
July 06, 2024
KARACHI    -   Sindh government has decided to establish 300 model schools across the region with a view to modernize the traditional education system in the province.

The decision was made during the first meeting of the Advisory Board of Model School Support Unit, chaired by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, said a statement on Friday.

The meeting aimed to discuss measures for quality improvement and modernization of the education system. The minister emphasized the need for a modern management system and announced plans to establish model schools in each taluka, with two schools for boys and girls in each area. The selection process for the schools is expected to be completed by July 25, with the model schools program set to launch in the next academic year. The selected schools will be provided with modern facilities, including sports grounds, libraries, science and IT labs.

Sardar Shah stressed the importance of public-private partnerships and community involvement in running the model schools. The goal is to create a exemplary education system that can be replicated in other schools, ultimately transforming the traditional education system in Sindh. Interviews for the appointment of principals for the selected model schools will be conducted by July 20. Secretary School Education Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi, STEDA Chairman Syed Rasool Bakhsh Shah, and other advisory board members attended the meeting.

