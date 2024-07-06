Sindh govt registers over 14,000 women for maternal, child health initiative in Sanghar

HYDERABAD - As part of the Sindh government’s “Mamta Program,” launched in collaboration with the World Bank to improve maternal and child health, as many as 14,448 women had been registered at 77 PPHI centers in district Sanghar.

This information was shared during a coordination committee meeting for the “Mamta Program,” chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khowaja. The district in-charge of Sindh Social Protection Authority Kalsoom Joyo briefed the meeting, highlighting that financial support for various medical tests had been provided to the registered women, and we were trying to extend these facilities to more than 133000 women in the district.

The program focuses on encouraging 40% of pregnant women in the province to opt for hospital deliveries for a positive impact on maternal and child health, she added.

The deputy commissioner Dr. Khawaja stated that millions of pregnant women will benefit from this initiative. The meeting was attended by District Manager PPHI Syed Haider Shah, Assistant Director Local Government Jamshed Qaimkhani, Assistant Director NADRA Raza Ali, Additional District Health Officer Dr. Vishnu Mal and other officials.