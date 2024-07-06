Steps to be taken for empowerment of women, youth: Kundi

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said that steps would be taken for empowerment of women and youth and to train them according to demands of contemporary market.

He expressed these views during his visit to National Vocational Technical Training Commission (NVTTC). On the occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor was also briefed by Chairperson of NVTTC, Gulmina Bilal and Executive Director, Muhammad Aamir about working of the commission.

The Governor termed Pakistani workers serving outside the country as ambassadors and said that they played a significant role in sending foreign exchange. He said that majority of labourers working in Gulf countries belong to Pakistan and added that they can earn a better livelihood in native areas if provided training on modern technologies.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that youth and women would also be provided trainings in field of mining, tourism and gemstone sector enabling them to explore opportunities in Central Asian States.

The Governor also urged authorities in NVTTC to develop a liaison with universities and educational institutions to train youth in modern and diversified fields. He also assured his cooperation to commission in training youth and women. He was also informed that training of about 1000 children are underway in the commission under BISP while more than 600,000 youth were provided training in various fields.

Chairperson of NVTTC said that actions would be taken on proposals of KP Governor and steps would be taken to train youth and women in modern fields of technology.

July 5 darkest day in Pakistan’s history: Governor

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, declared July 5 as a darkest day in Pakistan’s history, reflecting on the demise of democratic principles, the constitution, and the ideologies of its founders.

In his message, Faisal Karim Kundi stated that July 5, 1977, marked a dark chapter with the imposition of martial law on the democratic government of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He emphasized that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s daughter and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto prioritized the preservation of the state and embraced martyrdom for democracy and the people’s rights.

Even after Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom, President Asif Ali Zardari raised the slogan “Pakistan Khappe” to ensure the supremacy of democracy, the constitution, and the nation’s integrity. Faisal Karim Kundi highly praised the efforts of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), highlighting its leadership’s continuous struggle for democracy, people’s rights, and the country’s progress and development.

He underscored the significance of completing Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s vision for Pakistan’s advancement, expressing full support for Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership in this endeavor. Governor KP reaffirmed his strong commitment to honor PPP workers and martyrs of Pakistan, pledging to play a pivotal role under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership in fulfilling Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s mission.

Governor condemns Takhtbhai blast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday condemned the explosion near Jalala Bridge in Takhtbhai, Mardan district, and expressed sorrow over the loss of two lives in the blast.

The Governor expressed sympathy with the bereaved families. He prayed for the highest place in eternal peace for the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Governor said that he equally shared the grief and sorrow that the victims’ families were experiencing.