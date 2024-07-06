Thailand beat Pakistan in Asian Team Snooker Championship final

RIYADH - In-form Pakistan side, comprising Awais Munir and Asjad Iqbal, was outclassed by Thailand in the final of the ACBS Asian 15 Red Men’s Team Snooker Championship 2024 here on Friday. Thailand thumped Pakistan 3-0, with the scoreline of 61-4, 75-53 and 90- 26, highlighting their dominance in the entire match. Asjad Iqbal, representing Pakistan in the first single’s match seemed helpless against his Thai opponent and thus sustained a one-sided defeat. Awais Munir, on the other hand, gave a tough time to his opponent in the other single match but a costly foul on the colours paved the way for the Thai cueist to snatch the victory with a brilliant clearance. The duo of Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munir could not force a turnaround in the doubles game and thus Pakistan had to settle for the silver medal in the ACBS Asian 15 Red Men’s Team Snooker Championship 2024. Team Pakistan enjoyed a dream run in the continental event as they beat out stiff competition from arch-rivals India in the quarterfinal before thrashing Hong Kong in the semi-final to book their spot in the final.