Saturday, July 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three die in separate Karachi mishaps

Agencies
July 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Three including a child died in separate mishaps in different localities of the metropolis on Friday. According to details, an over speeding dumper knocked down a motorcycle carrying two people near Ayesha Manzil, Karachi. Both bike riders died on the spot in the accident and bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and identification.

A child identified as Jamal died after he fell down the stairs of home near Ibrahim Hyderi in Korangi. The body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1720161693.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024