Three die in separate Karachi mishaps

KARACHI - Three including a child died in separate mishaps in different localities of the metropolis on Friday. According to details, an over speeding dumper knocked down a motorcycle carrying two people near Ayesha Manzil, Karachi. Both bike riders died on the spot in the accident and bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and identification.

A child identified as Jamal died after he fell down the stairs of home near Ibrahim Hyderi in Korangi. The body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.