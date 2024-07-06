Saturday, July 06, 2024
Three robbers arrested, cash, weapons recovered

Our Staff Reporter
July 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -   Sadr Sammundri police have arrested three alleged robbers and recovered looted money, weapons and other items from them. A police spokesperson said here on Friday that ASI Abdul Aleem conducted a raid in Chak No 388-GB and arrested three robbers of a gang including Usman Munir, Arif and Bilal, who were wanted to the police in a number of cases. The police recovered snatched motorcycle, looted cash of Rs20,000, pistols, mobile phones and other items from them, while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

