TIKA opens advanced laboratories across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Turkish Cooperation and Coordi­nation Agency (TIKA) yesterday com­pleted and inaugurated a series of advanced laboratories across Paki­stan, enhancing the country’s scientif­ic, healthcare, and educational infra­structure.

In Islamabad, the observatory at the Horticultural Research Institute (HRI) of the National Agricultural Re­search Center (NARC) was inaugurat­ed by Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye Dr Mehmet Paçaci, TIKA Vice President Dr Ümit Naci Yorulmaz, and Chairman PARC Dr Ghulam Muham­mad Ali, featuring cutting-edge tech­nology to monitor climatic condi­tions, pest behavior, and plant health. In Rawalpindi, the Zoological Diversity Lab and Animal Shelter at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) was opened by T?KA Vice President Dr Ümit Naci Yorulmaz and RWU Rector Prof Dr An­ila Kamal, providing a platform for pi­oneering research in species conserva­tion and ecological interactions.

The National Tea and High Value Crops Research Institute (NTHRI) in Mansehra saw the establishment of a Molecular Laboratory, inaugurated by Dr Ümit Naci Yorulmaz and NTHRI Chairman PARC Dr Ghulam, aimed at enhancing the genetics research of tea and high-value crops. Hazara Univer­sity in Mansehra now hosts a Build­ing Information Modeling (BIM) Lab in its Department of Architecture, in­augurated by Dr. Ümit Naci Yorulmaz and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Mohsin Nawaz Khan, to advance architectur­al education. In Muzaffarabad, AJK, a Ceramics & Prosthesis Lab at Jinnah Dental Hospital was inaugurated by Dr Ümit Naci Yorulmaz, Health Minister of AJK Dr Nisar Ansar Abdali, and sen­ior government officials, significant­ly improving the production of dental prosthetics and ceramic restorations.