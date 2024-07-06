TLP leader forcefully switches on power from Matani Grid

PESHAWAR - Local leader of Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Dildar Khan forcefully switched on electricity transmission from Matani Grid Station here on Friday.
According to the PESCO spokesman, in areas where the duration of electricity load-shedding was more than other areas due to excessive line losses, local people including the political figures broke in to power grids and switched on the power transmission to their areas.
He said that the incidents of harassment of PESCO employees were on the rise and the staff, in a bid avoid public rage, accepted their unlawful demands.
In KP, he said forcefully switching on electricity transmission with the consent of local political figures has now become a trend posing threat to the entire transmission system.