TLP leader forcefully switches on power from Matani Grid

PESHAWAR - Local leader of Teh­reek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Dildar Khan forcefully switched on electricity transmission from Matani Grid Station here on Friday.

According to the PESCO spokesman, in areas where the duration of electricity load-shedding was more than other are­as due to excessive line losses, local peo­ple including the political figures broke in to power grids and switched on the power transmission to their areas.

He said that the incidents of harass­ment of PESCO employees were on the rise and the staff, in a bid avoid public rage, accepted their unlawful demands.

In KP, he said forcefully switching on electricity transmission with the con­sent of local political figures has now be­come a trend posing threat to the entire transmission system.