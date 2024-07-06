Tributes paid to renowned painter Naheed Raza

KARACHI - Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi pays tribute to renowned painter Naheed Raza at the Haseena Moin Hall. The event was attended by prominent figures from the world of art, including President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Tanveer Farooqi, Khursheed Haider, Moin Farooqi, Wahab Jaffar, and Munawar Ali Syed. Naheed Raza’s son, Azfar Ali, and other art-related personalities joined the event via video link. The ceremony was moderated by Shakeel Khan. The event began with a show reel showcasing Naheed Raza’s artwork. In his speech, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah expressed his admiration for everyone associated with the council, recalling the challenging conditions of the Arts School when he first joined. He praised Naheed Raza, the first principal of the Arts School, for her remarkable contributions to the field of art and her ability to produce outstanding students at a time when the concept of art was not widely recognized.