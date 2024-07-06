Ukraine says Orban visited Moscow ‘without agreement’ from Kyiv

KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukraine on Friday criticised a visit by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Moscow, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war.

European Union leaders slammed the trip taking place less than a week after Hungary took over the EU presidency, which gives it sway over the bloc’s agenda and priorities for the next six months, and following a surprise visit to Kyiv by Orban.

“The decision to make this trip was made by the Hungarian side without any agreement or coordination with Ukraine,” Kyiv’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“For our country, the principle of ‘no agreements on Ukraine without Ukraine’ remains inviolable and we call on all states to strictly adhere to it,” it added.

On Tuesday, Orban -- widely seen as the most pro-Moscow leader in the EU -- visited Kyiv where he pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a quick ceasefire.

His suggestion was rejected by Ukraine, which says a pause in fighting would only give Russia time to regroup for a fresh assault.

Zelensky instead urged Orban to back Kyiv’s steps to work for peace in conjunction with international partners.

The foreign ministry reiterated that position on Friday.

“Ukraine remains constructively inclined to further work on the development of bilateral cooperation and European integration following the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to Kyiv,” it said.