Saturday, July 06, 2024
Uplift schemes to be completed soon: Minister

APP
July 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering Pakhtoon Yar Khan has said that the development projects approved under the supervision of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will be completed soon.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, he mentioned that the government had undertaken several development initiatives. All projects are expected to be completed to provide the best facilities to the people.

Khan apprised the Chief Minister of the ongoing development works and public issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the Bannu Division.

The chief minister appreciated his performance and directed the immediate resolution of public issues.

APP

