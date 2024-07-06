Urs of Hazrat Dewan Chawli Mashaikh to begin from July 9

BUREWALA - Annual three-day Urs celebrations of renowned saint Hazrat Dewan Chawli Mashaikh also known as Baba Haji Shair Dewan would begin from July 9 at Qasba Dewan Sahib in Burewala. Thousands of devotees including those from the foreign countries are expected to attend the Urs celebrations from July 9 to 11.

Assistant commissioner Burewala Malik Farooq Ahmad chaired a meeting with local heads of different departments here Friday to discuss and finalize the ar rangements.

Officials from police, traffic police, Mepco, Health, Rescue 1122, civil defence and municipal committee were in attendance.