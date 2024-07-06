Women University Swabi to hold national conference in Oct

PESHAWAR - Women University Swabi has announced it will hold a national conference on ‘Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social Sciences’ in October. This event marks a significant milestone in the university’s history, aimed at fostering academic dialogue and research advancement.

Dr. Gulnaz Parveen, Head of the Science Faculty at Women University Swabi, has been appointed as the chief organizer of the conference. Under her guidance, the organizing committee has been diligently preparing for this pioneering event. The conference aims to bring together scholars, researchers, and experts across various disciplines to explore and discuss the latest developments in sciences and social sciences.

“We are pleased to announce that the abstract submission deadline for the conference is set for August 25th,” remarked Dr. Gulnaz Parveen.

She added that the conference represents a significant step forward for Women University Swabi in promoting research excellence and interdisciplinary collaboration.

For abstract submission guidelines and updates, interested participants are advised to visit the Women University Swabi official website and follow university communication channels.

The conference promises to be a pivotal forum for exploring cutting-edge developments in sciences and social sciences.