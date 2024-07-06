WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing

Ddera ismail khan - Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan’s (WSSC) cleanliness drive for Muharram-ul-Haram is in full swing at all procession routes and Imam Bargahs in various areas of DIKhan.

On the direction of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WSSC and Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Mansoor Arshad, proper cleanliness of the venues for Muharram Majalis and mourning processions routes began last week.

Talking to APP, the official of WSSC said that following the directions of the CEO, the company is utilizing all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to the citizens of DIKhan. Zero tolerance would be observed during these days.

He informed that during the pre-Muharram and Muharram 10-day cleaning operation, the staff is working day and night. Special instructions have been issued to the cleaning staff, and no negligence will be tolerated.

For this special cleaning drive across the city, the company has deployed all its machinery, while more than 300 workers are on duty in shifts. Special teams have also been deployed on procession routes and during the Majalis. The main procession routes and streets around all Imambargahs of the city are being cleaned.

Construction material or debris is also being removed from the routes and adjacent areas. Camps have been set up at various points of the city to carry out the cleanliness work regularly until the conclusion of Ashura’s day processions.

Control rooms have been set up at the WSSC office to oversee the entire operation. All sanitary inspectors and supervisors will ensure 100 percent attendance of workers in the field. Extraordinary arrangements are being made to facilitate citizens during Muharram, especially on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

At the same time, people should also cooperate with WSSC.