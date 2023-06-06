Tuesday, June 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

0ne held, stolen motorcycle recovered  

APP
June 06, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Police during an operation here on Monday, nabbed a motorcycle lifter and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Sharif Khan involved in motorcycle theft and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his custody. Police have registered a case against him and started an investigation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Faisal Salim hailed the performance of the police team and said, “The accused will be brought to court with solid evidence and will be punished.”

He said, “Strict action will be taken against those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets.”

 Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of the police team adding that strict action will be taken against those who were carrying illegal weapons.

China tells US: Show sincerity to avoid deterioration in relations

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1685938216.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023