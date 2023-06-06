23-year-old man shot dead in Kallar Syedan  

RAWALPINDI - A 23-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants in Banahal Village of Kallar Syedan here on Monday, informed sources.

The assailants threw the body of the man in a forest while the locals alerted police about the crime, they said. A heavy contingent of Kallar Syedan police rushed to the crime scene and took the dead body into custody. Later on, the body was moved to hospital where the deceased was identified as Siyam Asad. The doctors handed over the body to heirs for burial after conducting post-mortem, sources said. A senior police officer told media that reason behind the murder was yet to ascertain by the police. He said a team of forensic experts collected evidence from crime scene. A case has been registered against the unknown killers while further investigation was on, the police officer said.