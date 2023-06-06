3 more PTI leaders presented before ATC

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Monday presented three more local lead­ers of PTI before the Anti Ter­rorism Court (ATC) on May 9, 10 vandalism and arson cases who were sent to judicial and physi­cal remand.

According to a KP police spokes­man, the arrested local persons included PTI Youth Wing leader Mina Khan, a local leader Jalal Mo­hmand and Sheryar.

The ATC Judge Amir Nazir sent Mina Khan and Jalal Mohmand on judicial remand while ordering the physical remand of Sheryar.

The spokesman said that all the accused were identified through CCTV footage and other sources.