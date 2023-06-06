47 POs among 219 arrested in DIK in May

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - In a series of successful operations targeting anti-social elements across the district, the district police have made significant progress in maintaining law and order. Over the past month, a total of 219 accused individuals, including 47 proclaimed offenders, were apprehended by the diligent efforts of the police.
The operations not only resulted in arrests but also led to the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons and drugs. The seized items included 03 rifles, 68 pistols, 22 guns, 08 Kalashnikovs, and 1184 cartridges, which were in possession of the apprehended individuals. This successful crackdown will contribute to reducing the threat posed by these arms in criminal activities.
Additionally, the police conducted targeted operations to combat the menace of drugs in the district. During this period, law enforcement authorities seized a total of approximately 82.264 kilograms of hashish, 4.722 kilograms of heroin, 4.745 kilograms of ice drugs, 5.01 kilograms of cannabis, and 229 bottles of liquor. These efforts will significantly hamper the drug trade in the area and help protect the well-being of the local community.