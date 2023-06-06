64 heroin capsules recovered from two traffickers

PESHAWAR - Personnel of the Excise Depart­ment arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 64 heroin-filled capsules from their stomach on Monday.

The arrests were made at Haji Camp bus stop in Peshawar. A spokesman for the department said the arrestees were already wanted in smuggling cases and they were arrested in their bid to smuggle the drug to Dubai.

Ishaq and Abidullah, residents of Bara, were arrested and in the in­itial investigation, the accused ad­mitted to having heroin-filled cap­sules in their bodies, after which they were shifted to LRH for the recovery of heroin.