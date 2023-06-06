AKU celebrates World Environment Day

KARACHI - The Aga Khan University commemorated the 2023 World Environment Day, featuring the screening of documentary, “Oceans: The Mystery of the Missing Plastic” followed by a panel discussion at the AKU auditorium. The panel discussion revolving around the topic of “Addressing plastic pollution through innovative and local solutions”, brought together experts from various fields to explore effective strategies to tackle the plastic crisis of global proportions. The panel included Mr Ghazi Salahuddin, Regional Head (Sindh and Balochistan) at WWF Pakistan, Ms Ramlah Tariq, Sustainability Lead at Unilever Pakistan, Mr Salman Tariq, CEO at Davaam, Dr Mehmood Ali, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Engineering at NED University, and Ms Amber Ajani, Manager Environment and Sustainability at the Aga Khan University.

The documentary showcased at the event raised awareness on how our addiction to plastic ends up polluting the deep sea, coral reefs, and other land and marine deposits, and eventually finds its way into our food chain.