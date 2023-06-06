Ali Embroidery High Performance Tennis Training Camp concludes

LAHORE-The Ali Embroidery High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2023 concluded on Monday here at the Nishtar Park tennis courts.

Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, Shahid Zaman, and CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, Tariq Zaman, graced the concluding ceremony as chief guests. They distributed shields and prizes among the participants, acknowledging the efforts of tennis coaches Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan, Ahmed Babar, Arif Feroze, and trainer Azhar Hussain. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), accompanied by Secretary of Sports Shahid Zaman, presented a souvenir to Tariq Zaman in recognition of his support.

Rashid Malik expressed gratitude to Tariq Zaman for his continued sponsorship of the Ali Embroidery Mills High Performance Tennis Camp for the second consecutive year. He expressed hope that Mr. Zaman would continue to support the sport of tennis by conducting the High Performance Camp next year and also sponsoring national senior and junior tennis events throughout the year.

Malik extended his appreciation to Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman for his unwavering support and for allowing the Pakistan Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) to organize the camp at the world-class tennis center. He emphasized the need for longer and more frequent training camps, suggesting that they should be held at least twice a year. Malik highlighted the benefits of these camps in preparing future tennis champions for national and international events, enabling them to bring international recognition to Pakistan.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Shahid Zaman expressed his gratitude to Tariq Zaman for sponsoring the High Performance Tennis Training Camp. He expressed hope that more corporate giants would step forward to support tennis, allowing talented young players in the country to realize their dreams for their homeland.

Zaman also announced the upcoming second leg of the High Performance Tennis Camp, which will be held at the state-of-the-art Nishtar Park tennis courts under the guidance of SBP Head Coach Rashid Malik. He expressed optimism that not only the returning participants but also newly invited young tennis players would benefit from the expertise of highly qualified coaches. Zaman anticipated that many newcomers would transition into professional players and represent their provinces in national and international events after the conclusion of the camp.

The Secretary Sports announced plans to enhance the tennis infrastructure by transforming the center court into an indoor facility. He emphasized the importance of providing indoor tennis facilities to promising young athletes, enabling the aspiring youth to make the most of their training even in adverse weathers.