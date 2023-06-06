Tuesday, June 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Andrew Schofer for continued US partnership to empower Punjab economy

Andrew Schofer for continued US partnership to empower Punjab economy

The latest project is of one million dollars restoration project of seven sites at Lahore Fort

Our Staff Reporter
June 06, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew Schofer has said that Punjab has immense economic po­tential and empowering economy of the province will economically em­power local population besides having a positive spillover impact on the country economy. During a three-day visit to pro­vincial capital Lahore and industrial hub Faisalabad, he underscored United States’ partnership with people of Punjab through initiatives related to edu­cation, cultural preserva­tion and economic devel­opment. The DCM Schofer visited higher education institutions, software houses, and places of his­torical and cultural im­portance during his visit to the two cities. In Lahore, the US diplomat met leaders at NETSOL Technologies and discussed Pakistan’s digital ecosys­tem and highlighted areas where U.S. Mission can partner with the private sector for innovative digital solu­tions. DCM Schofer also toured Sune­hri Mosque and Wazir Khan Mosque and the adjoining areas. These cul­tural landmarks have been conserved through financial assistance from the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Pres­ervation (AFCP) of the US embassy Islamabad. Founded in 2001, AFCP has invested more than 7.6 million dollars on 32 cultural preservation proj­ects. The latest project is an almost one million dol­lars restoration project of seven sites at the Lahore Fort. During his Faisala­bad visit, Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer inaugurated a U.S. Mission Pakistan funded Career Expo at the University of Education (UoE). The Ca­reer Expo was attended by U.S. government spon­sored English Works pro­gram alumni, university students, and members of the busi­ness community. English for Work­force Development in Pakistan, popu­larly known as English Works, caters to unemployed and under-employed youth between 17 and 25 years of age in seven districts of Punjab.

China tells US: Show sincerity to avoid deterioration in relations

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1685938216.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023