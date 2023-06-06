Apple introduces Vision Pro headset, devices, software

Apple introduced its new Vision Pro headset, new models of devices and its latest operating system during its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

The American multinational technology company defined the Vision Pro as "spatial computing" and said the "mixed reality headset" will enable digital content to "blend seamlessly" with users' physical space.

Once users put on the headset, they can use their eyes and hands to navigate through apps that appear before them, play video games with a controller, and do searches with their voices.

It will also allow users to have FaceTime video tiles that expand in a room as new people join in a conversation, while users can use apps to collaborate with colleagues on the same documents simultaneously.

Users, in addition, can watch videos and movies, including 3D with spatial audio, and view pictures.

"With Vision Pro, you have an infinite canvas that transforms how you use the apps you love," the firm said on its website. "Vision Pro can transform any room into your own personal theater," it added, noting that the headset has more pixels than a 4K TV "for each eye."

The headset, with Apple's first 3D camera capturing spatial photos and videos in 3D, is also the first major device that the company has introduced since the Apple Watch in 2014.

It is expected to become available early next year in the US with a price tag of a whopping $3,499.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger also attended the conference and said its streaming service Disney+ will be available on the Vision Pro once it is released.

Apple also unveiled the new MacBook Air with a 15‑inch liquid retina display equipped with its M2 chip with up to 18 hours of battery life.

The new Mac Studio, a small-form-factor workstation and one of four desktops in the Mac lineup, will come with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips with 12-core and 24-core CPUs, respectively.

The new Mac Pro will be equipped with the M2 Ultra chip and up to a 76-core GPU.

All the new Mac products will become available on June 13.

Apple, in addition, introduced its new operating system, iOS 17, for the iPhone.

With iOS 17, users will be able to personalize their phone calls and customize what people see when they call. They can send a call to voicemail and see a live transcript of the message as well.