Armed robbers deprive citizens of cash, valuables  

ATTOCK- Armed robbers deprived citizens of cash and valuables in broad daylight, the other day.

According to details, two armed bandits, in a broad daylight robbery, deprived a man of Rs 95 thousand and escaped from the crime scene. Muhammad Bilal reported to Police that he was on his way home after drawing cash from a local bank, when two armed bandits riding on a motorcycle intercepted him and at gun point snatched cash from him and fled away. In another incident in Hazro three armed bandits deprived Shams ur Rehman and Yasir of a motorcycle, two cell phones and cash in Noorpur village and fled away with looted booty. The same bandits on the same motorcycle reached a petrol pump of Raj Wali onTajja Bajja road and snatched cash worth 36 thousand rupees and escaped. On the other hand, police have arrested five drug peddlers from different areas namely Sadam Elahi, Aamir Shahzad, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Asghar and Shams u Din and recovered 4.16 kg of charas from their possession. In another incident police arrested a foreigner from the new airport for allegedly having unlicensed pistol.