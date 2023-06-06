Asad Qaiser’s brother meets PTI chairman

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former MNA and Speaker Na­tional Assembly Asad Qaiser’s brother Aqibullah along with his colleagues called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and held out assur­ance that they would firmly stand with him despite the worst crack­down by the fascist government.

During the meeting here on Mon­day, they discussed the prevailing political situation of the country. Asad Qaiser’s brother Aqibullah along with his associates expressed complete solidarity with the PTI Chairman and support for the PTI. Aqibullah made it clear: “They were, are and will continue to stand with PTI come what may.” He vowed that they would stand firm with Chair­man PTI and the party despite the worst crackdown against the party and its leaders and workers. Aq­ibullah stated that the fascist gov­ernment could not dampen their courage despite unleashing a reign of terror against the PTI.

Separately, Imran Khan strongly condemned the ‘abduction’ of 82 years of old Mian Azhar from his residence in Lahore, who was strug­gling with multiple health issues, saying that such acts of violation of the value system of our society will further breed hatred and anger against this fascist government. In a strong reaction on Monday, the PTI Chairman said: “I strongly con­demn Mian Azhar’s abduction from his residence in Lahore.” Imran Khan said that Mian Azhar was one of the most respected politicians of Punjab struggling with multiple health issues. “It just goes to show that this fascist regime is devoid of any sense of ethics or morality in its mission to crush the PTI,” he added. The PTI chairman further stated: “Such acts that violate the value system of our society especially the way we respect women and our el­ders will further breed hatred and anger against this fascist govt”.