Balochistan to boycott NEC meeting due to center's 'non-cooperative attitude'

The Balochistan government has announced it will not attend the National Economic Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for today (Tuesday) in protest against the federal government’s “non-cooperative attitude” towards the province.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Monday.

“I and none of the NEC members from Balochistan will attend the meeting as Islamabad is continuously ignoring the needs and financial demands of the province,” he said.

All the assurances and promises made by the federal government have not been implemented. This attitude is very disappointing. The center has not released Rs10 billion announced for the rehabilitation of the flood victims, the chief minister added.

He had hinted at skipping the NEC meeting through a policy statement on Sunday. The statement accused Islamabad of a “discriminatory attitude” as it was “denying the constitutional rights” of the people of Balochistan.

Mr Bizenjo said due to the lack of resources, the flood victims were still waiting for government assistance. The provincial government has asked the center to include the projects suggested by the Balochistan members of the Senate and the National Assembly in the federal PSDP, but no step has so far been taken.

Due to the limited development funds of Balochistan, the members cannot give development funds to the Senate and the National Assembly.

However, the provincial government has taken steps despite precarious financial situation for rehabilitation of flood-stricken people, he added.