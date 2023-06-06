China extends cooperation to Pakistan to develop dairy industry

ISLAMABAD - China is ex­tending cooperation to Pakistan to develop its dairy industry through production of high milk-yielding cows, the Arid Agriculture Univer­sity Rawalpindi (AAUR) said.

The goal of the cooperation is to improve genetic variations of cows being used in Pakistan for dairy farming. This can be achieved by breeding elite animals with high yields and long lives, and with better embryos, according to a report pub­lished by Gwadar Pro on Monday.

To this end, the Royal Group of China has established a laboratory in Lahore to develop buffalo em­bryos of elite animals.

The company also plans to set up a buffalo dairy farm of 8,000 heads. The China-Pakistan coop­eration in the production of high milk-yielding cows is expected to contribute significantly to the development of Pakistan’s dairy industry.

It aims to increase milk pro­duction, improve the quality of dairy products, enhance farm­er incomes, and ultimately meet the growing demand for milk and dairy products in the country.

“China and Pakistan have been collaborating in different fields of agriculture and livestock, spe­cifically in the production of high milk-yielding cows.

This cooperation aims to en­hance Pakistan’s dairy industry by introducing and breeding superi­or breeds of cows known for their high milk production capabilities,” said AAUR in a statement.

It added: “Under this collabora­tion, China will share its expertise in advanced breeding techniques, animal husbandry practices, and genetic improvement of livestock. Chinese experts will provide train­ing to Pakistani farmers and pro­fessionals to enhance their knowl­edge and skills in dairy farming.”

It maintained that Pakistan needed more agricultural and livestock research to increase its yields, and produce higher-quali­ty products that can be exported.

“China will help Pakistani farm­ers produce the embryos of cows with a larger quantity of milk. For this, the Chinese government has chosen Royal Group (compa­ny) for CPEC (China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor) projects in the livestock sector,” it said.