Coach Karami lauds Baku World Taekwondo C’ship valuable learning experience

LAHORE-The just-concluded World Taekwondo Championship held in Baku was a prestigious and high-level event and it proved to be a big opportunity for the players to compete against the best from the territories and countries.

These views were expressed by Pakistan’s Head Coach Yousuf Karami. The Pakistan squad was comprised of four athletes of different categoriesand featured in Fin, Fly, Bantan, and Heavy Weight categories. Head Coach Karami said: “Our players showcasedgood performances in the event but they can surely do better with the potential in them, adding, In-ring up against world-ranking players and giving tough competition is a good sign for the future of taekwondo in Pakistan as such events boost your morale and experience to take on some of the best athletes.”

The team leader Omar Saeed was also all praise for Pakistani players for delivering well and playing with full zeal and hoped that the experience they gained in Baku will further horn their skills. The following are category and weight-wise results in which Pak players featured: In-58 kg Fly Weight category of Round of 64, Pakistan’s Haroon Khan beat Uros Belanvoic of Serbia 2-0 with R1: 14-6 while R2: 17-10.

In Round of 32, Mustafa Mansour Egypt vs Haroon Khan Pak, Haroon Khan won 2-1. In the Round of 16, Haroon Khan Pak was defeated by Georgii Gurtsiev AIN by 2-0. In -54 kg Fin Weight (Round of 32), YahorKazlou AIN beat Pakistan’s Shahzaib Khan 2-1. In -63 kg Bantam Weight (Round of 64) Arbaz Khan beat Severin Ndong Obamme (GAB) by 2-0.

In Round of 32, Arbaz Khan Pak vs Lovre Brecic Croatia, which Lovre Brecic won 2-0. In the +87 kg Heavy Weight of Round of 64, Hamza Saeed defeated Petros Andreou of Cyprus 2-0 while in Round of 32, Hamza Saeed of Pak was beaten by Ruslon Zhaparov Kazakhstan 2-0.